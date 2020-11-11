Roderick Beaton | Online| November 12

[Nikos Kokkalias]

Ahead of the 2021 bicentenary of the outbreak of the Greek Revolution, historian Roderick Beaton has been invited by the British School at Athens to deliver an online lecture on those aspects of the Greek War of Independence that explain how events in Greece in the 1820s contributed to the Concert of Europe, whose consequences are still playing out today as the UK leaves the European Union and its constituent nations contemplate separate futures for themselves. The lecture starts at 8 p.m. Greek time and will take place on Zoom. For details and registration, visit bsa.ac.uk.