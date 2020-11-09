Red Monastery Church | November 10

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents an online lecture by Elizabeth S. Bolman, the Elsie B. Smith Professor in the Liberal Arts and Chair of the Department of Art History and Art in the College of Arts and Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on the Red Monastery Church in Egypt. Best known for her work in Egypt, Bolman will discuss the significance of the monument and its location, and use it as a means of exploring how we think about the creation of culture in the early Byzantine world. The remarkable conservation project that took well over a decade will also be discussed. The webinar starts at 7 p.m. Greek time, at www.ascsa.edu.gr.