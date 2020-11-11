Italian Cinema | Online | To December 9

[Gianni Fiorito]

The Italian Cultural Institute of Greece has gone online with its autumn program of films and related events via its website, iicatene.esteri.it (the site is in Italian and Greek). Highlights include a tribute to crime writer Andrea Camilleri (1925-2019), who gained widespread international acclaim for the book and television series starring the gourmand detective, Inspector Montalbano; three films featuring scores by Ennio Morricone, another great Italian who passed away this summer; the four most recent films of Paolo Sorrentino; and four documentaries created in collaboration with the Milano Design Film Festival.