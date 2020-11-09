Takis Catalogue | Online | To December 5

Making up for the Covid-prompted cancellation of its landmark exhibition “Takis: Sculptor of Magnetism, Light and Sound,” the Museum of Cycladic Art has created a microsite where the show’s Greek-English catalogue will be available for viewing through December 5. Organized by the Museum of Cycladic Art, Tate Modern and the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA), the exhibition on the pioneering Greek artist Panayiotis “Takis” Vassilakis, who died last year, was held in London and Barcelona and would have opened in Athens on May 20 but for the pandemic. Among other fascinating material, the microsite presents three essays about the artist’s work and practice, as well as Takis’ conversation with the late author and critic Maїten Bouisset, guiding readers through the central themes of his oeuvre: magnetism and metal, light and darkness, sound and silence. To learn about Takis’ work, vision and incredible influence, visit takis.cycladic.gr.