Girl, 15, and two teens arrested for mother’s murder

A 15-year-old girl and her 17-year-old friend from Romania have confessed to the the murder of her 50-year-old mother, using a sharp object, police said on Monday.



The victim was found by police in her home with her hands and feet bound in her home in Agia Varvara, western Athens on Friday night.



The two minors were located on Sunday in the northern city of Serres.



The Hellenic Police said a third person, a 16-year-old Greek, who was also wanted in connection with the murder, surrendered to the authorities on monday evening.



The suspects used the victim’s bank card to make withdrawals from various ATMs.



Police said these bank transactions helped investigators track down the killers.



A case file was opened and submitted to the Athens prosecutor for juveniles.