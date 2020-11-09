Authorities report a record-breaking 41 Covid-19 deaths

Greek health authorities announced on Monday a record-breaking 41 new deaths from Covid-19 in Greece, raising the total number of fatalities to 825.

The announcement was made by Vana Papaevangelou, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, during a regular press briefing.

Papaenangelou said authorities confirmed a total of 1,490 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 58,187.

Twenty-five of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points, according to the daily bulletin of the National Organization of Public Health (EODY).

Furthermore, a record number of 239 coronavirus patients are currently intubated (median age is 66), while 329 have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 1,952,343 tests since January 2020 and 92,623 rapid antigen tests.