Electronic crimes officers are investigating nine suspects to ascertain their possible involvement in at least 40 cases of internet banking fraud via swapped SIM cards worth around 700,000 euros.

Officers at the Dionysos police station in northern Athens were put on the gang’s trail after 125,000 euros mysteriously went missing from the account of a resident, in the same March period that a similar complaint was reported on the island of Mytilene.

The Dionysos investigators received further corroboration of the scope of the fraud when they questioned another victim, from Thiva, who had 15,000 euros siphoned from his bank account, also in March, by an individual who hijacked his banking passwords by getting a new SIM card for his phone number under false pretenses.

Similar cases have since turned up in Crete and in northern Greece, where seven of the suspects are based.