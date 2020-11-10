The good news about the development of a vaccine for Covid-19 should not be used as an excuse for further relaxation on our part.

Already, the increased number of people in the streets of Athens compared to the first lockdown earlier this year does not bode well.

Instead, the news should be seen as a signal that the collective effort has a visible end.

But in order not to waste this new hope, we must make sure that no more lives are risked in the remaining months.

We should not put any more people in danger with our own behavior.