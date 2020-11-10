Education Minister Niki Kerameus hailed Saturday’s first-ever electronic election of teachers’ representatives to sit on ministry councils as a “breakthrough,” while attributing the low turnout to the “scare tactics” of teachers’ unions OLME and DOE.

Her comments on Monday came in response to demands from the unions for the current representatives to continue serving until a new election can be held next year, arguing that the poor turnout nullifies the results.

Just 13,168 educators of a total 170,000 participated in the elections, which were also the first ever held on a weekend.

Kerameus insisted that the process was a success “despite the constant obstacles, misinformation campaigns… and scare tactics of those who systematically oppose all change.”

The councils in question take decisions on teacher appointments, transfers and other such administrative matters.