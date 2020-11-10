MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Government set to boost inspections to halt pandemic

A woman wearing a mask crosses central Syngrou Avenue in Athens on Monday, when the casual observer would have been forgiven for not realizing the city was in lockdown. The government is set to tighten inspections in its bid to get the economy up and running again for the Christmas holidays so as to avert a full-on recession. Meanwhile, a record-breaking 41 new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 825. A total of 1,490 new infections were also confirmed, bringing the total number to 58,187. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]

