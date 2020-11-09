New rules would allow stores, open-air markets to operate on Sundays

A new Development Ministry bill tabled in Parliament last Friday opens the way for stores to open on Sundays throughout the year. It would also allow open-air markets, which are currently forbidden from operating on Sundays, to do so too.



However, the proposed clauses on Sunday opening again maintain a varying set of rules on retail commerce depending on the nature of each company, and it remains to be seen whether the new regulation will be of benefit to the sector, which is entering a new recessionary cycle due to the pandemic.



The new criteria are based on the local population, turnover and the number of employees.