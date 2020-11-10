Heavy rain causes flooding in Crete

[InTime News]

As heavy downpours lashed northern Crete on Tuesday morning, the fire service responded to more than 100 calls for help and had to pump water out of dozens of homes and businesses in and around Hersonissos and other parts of the southern Aegean island.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported that municipal services have also been dispatched to help rescue people trapped in flooded basements and in vehicles, particularly around river tributaries and stream beds that broke their banks due to the morning storms.

Crete’s fire service is also appealing to citizens living in areas that are prone to flooding to move to higher ground, directing its appeal in particular to residents of Anisaras, Analipsi, Koutouloufari and Stalida.