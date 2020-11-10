Third teen allegedly involved in brutal murder faces magistrate

A 16-year-old boy faced a prosecutor on Tuesday after allegedly confessing to the murder of a 50-year-old woman in the western Athens suburb of Agia Varvara on Friday night. The woman’s daughter, 15, and her 17-year-old boyfriend have also been arrested in connection with the crime.

The 16-year-old was given until Wednesday to prepare his defense, after reportedly confessing to stabbing the woman several times while the other boy, a friend of his, held her down with a pillow against her face.

Investigators believe that the woman’s daughter watched as the crime was being committed and is responsible for putting the two boys up to it.

The 15-year-old and her boyfriend were arrested on Sunday in northern Greece, as they were reportedly trying to flee to the 17-year-old’s native Romania. They had also made several cash withdrawals using the victim’s bank card ahead of their escape, according to police.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the vicious crime, though local media have reported that the mother and daughter’s relationship became severely strained after the death of the girl’s father last year and even more so after the 15-year-old started dating the older boy.