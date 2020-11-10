Ecumenical Patriarch congratulates Biden on election win

The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected 46th US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressing his “pride and joy.”



He said the feeling of joy and enthusiasm are not only personal feelings but of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and all its chapters around the world.



Vartholomaios also referred to satisfaction felt by many of the world’s religious communities longing for religious freedom and whose human rights are violated, including the historic communities of the Middle East that envision a peaceful coexistence.



What’s more, he also praised Biden for his stated intention to undertake initiatives to protect the environment, with a view to joining the Paris Agreement and guaranteeing a cleaner environment.