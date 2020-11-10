Authorities report 41 dead, 2,384 new infections

Greek health authorities announced 2,384 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 41 more deaths from Covid-19.

This was the second day in a row that authorities reported 41 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 50 were reported at the country’s entry points. The country has confirmed a total of 60,570 infections since the start of the pandemic, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

Most new infections were recorded in the regional unit of Thessaloniki with 652, followed by the region of Attica with 588 and the region of Larissa with 164 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Greece was 866 (median age was 79).

At the same time, the number of intubated patients rose to 263 from 239 on Monday (average age was 66), while 336 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 1,977,560 PCR tests and 95,221 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.