Mitsotakis congratulates Pfizer's CEO over vaccine breakthrough

[File photo]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla for the early promising results from the company’s Covid-19 vaccine trial in a phone call on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis also welcomed a decision by the European Union to purchase up to 300 million doses of the vaccine, his office said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.