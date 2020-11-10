French FM says all options open on Turkey sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that Turkey is leading a “dangerous spiral” of confrontation with Europe and in the Mediterranean, adding that “everything is on the table” in terms of potential sanctions against the country.

“There is a meeting in Brussels in December. The 27 [member-states] had decided that, if Turkey did not change its position, action would be taken, including possible sanctions, and all options are on the table,” he told lawmakers, after describing Ankara’s behaviour as “bellicose and unbearable.”