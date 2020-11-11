A total 67 people were arrested when police raided and closed down an illegal casino in downtown Athens.

The customers were also fined for not wearing face masks and violating lockdown restrictions, police said.

The venue, located on Tritis Septemvriou Street, was operating with a catering business license. The manager and the legal representative were not present at the time of the police operation on Monday evening.

Offices seized six roulette tables, four blackjack tables and 24 desktop computers that allowed customers to play games of chance.

A total of 11,500 euros was also confiscated, police said.

Law enforcement officials have raided the same venue twice over the past 12 months, in November 2019 and June this year.

It was not clear how long the illegal gambling den had been sealed for after each operation.