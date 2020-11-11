The leader of main opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras came under fire on Tuesday for refusing to publicly rebuke party MP Pavlos Polakis, who posted a photo of himself eating at a friend’s house where none of the people gathered around the table was observing physical distancing or wearing a mask.

Asked by Star TV on Monday night about the behavior of his former deputy health minister, Tsipras admitted that it was a negative image, but added that Polakis had undergone a coronavirus test a few hours earlier and tested negative.

“His participation in the meal was not negative in itself as he had taken the test, but it could be perceived as inciting citizens [not to observe safety protocols],” he said.

In a statement, ruling New Democracy accused Tsipras of essentially covering for Polakis.

According to reports, Polakis’ behavior was also derided within SYRIZA as well.