NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tsipras under fire after SYRIZA MP flouts rules

ANTONIS ANTZOLETOS

TAGS: Politics

The leader of main opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras came under fire on Tuesday for refusing to publicly rebuke party MP Pavlos Polakis, who posted a photo of himself eating at a friend’s house where none of the people gathered around the table was observing physical distancing or wearing a mask.

Asked by Star TV on Monday night about the behavior of his former deputy health minister, Tsipras admitted that it was a negative image, but added that Polakis had undergone a coronavirus test a few hours earlier and tested negative. 

“His participation in the meal was not negative in itself as he had taken the test, but it could be perceived as inciting citizens [not to observe safety protocols],” he said.

In a statement, ruling New Democracy accused Tsipras of essentially covering for Polakis.

According to reports, Polakis’ behavior was also derided within SYRIZA as well.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.