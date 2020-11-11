Tsipras under fire after SYRIZA MP flouts rules
The leader of main opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras came under fire on Tuesday for refusing to publicly rebuke party MP Pavlos Polakis, who posted a photo of himself eating at a friend’s house where none of the people gathered around the table was observing physical distancing or wearing a mask.
Asked by Star TV on Monday night about the behavior of his former deputy health minister, Tsipras admitted that it was a negative image, but added that Polakis had undergone a coronavirus test a few hours earlier and tested negative.
“His participation in the meal was not negative in itself as he had taken the test, but it could be perceived as inciting citizens [not to observe safety protocols],” he said.
In a statement, ruling New Democracy accused Tsipras of essentially covering for Polakis.
According to reports, Polakis’ behavior was also derided within SYRIZA as well.