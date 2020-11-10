ATHEX: Momentum remains in spite of dip

Despite yesterday’s profit-taking on the Greek bourse, which led to a small drop for the benchmark, it became clear the momentum from Monday’s record rise has not been lost: Several stocks ended higher and turnover came close to 100 million euros again. If the market maintains this momentum and the lockdown is not extended into December, the second half of this month will be very interesting for the Greek bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 651.77 points, shedding 0.57% from Monday’s 655.50 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.16% to close at 1,549.78 points.

The banks index gave up 1.80%, with Piraeus dropping 8.81%, National falling 3.24% and Eurobank easing 1.28%, while Alpha advanced 1.12%.

Aegean kept flying high, adding 7.38%, with OPAP earning 5.66% and Viohalco growing 5.17%. Ellaktor lost 3.55%.

In total 42 stocks enjoyed gains, 61 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to €93.8 million, down from Monday’s €119.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.43% to close at 43.69 points.