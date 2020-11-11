Violent storm wreaks havoc on Crete

A powerful rainstorm in parts of Crete late Monday night left a trail of destruction in its wake, flooding homes, shops and streets and sweeping cars in torrents of water. Some homes were immersed in mud while several cars were literally buried. The tourist resort of Hersonissos on the northern coast and the surrounding villages were hit particularly hard. The extreme weather affected Analipsi, Stalis, Gournes, Gouves, Malia, Episkopi and Mochos. Firefighters were involved in operations early Tuesday morning to rescue people trapped in homes and cars. By the afternoon, eight people had been released, five adults and three minors. The problems also extended to Iraklio and Rethymno. [Intime News]