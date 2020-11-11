Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles island of Samos

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.2 struck off the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Wednesday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 8.49 a.m. local time, 13 kilometers off the island’s northeastern coast.



Two teenagers were killed after a 6.3 magnitude quake struck the island on October 10.