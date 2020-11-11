Archbishop Anastasios of Albania tests positive for coronavirus
Archbishop Anastasios of Albania has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.
According to reports, the 91-year-old cleric only has mild symptoms.
Doctors opined that he be admitted to hospital due to his advanced age and some chronic health issues.
A Hellenic Air Force C-130 aircraft was due in Tirana to transfer Anastasios to a clinic in Athens.
Also on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus, the Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement.
His scheduled meeting with his visiting Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry was called off.