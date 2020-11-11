Stricter lockdown measures than those in force in the rest of Greece are reportedly being mulled by the government for Thessaloniki after health authorities reported that the positive coronavirus test rate in the northern port city has reached 32%.

According to government sources, the additional measures being mulled include shutting down elementary schools and imposing a strict curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

This would mean that residents of Thessaloniki would not have the option of sending an SMS to the 13033 hotline to receive permission to leave their homes between those hours – as is the case in the rest of Greece – and would be allowed to circulate only if their job requires it or if they are responding to an emergency.

The closure of elementary schools, which are still open in the rest of the country, would be aimed at reducing circulation and protecting older individuals from possible infection from asymptomatic youngsters.

The Health Ministry is also planning to create additional Covid-19 wards in Thessaloniki after the city’s referral hospitals started running out of room in their intensive care units.