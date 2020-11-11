Athens condemns blast that injured Greek officer in Jeddah

The Foreign Ministry in Athens “unequivocally” condemned Wednesday’s “terrorist attack” on a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in which a Greek policeman who works at the Greek Consul General was injured.



He was reportedly among four people who were lightly injured when an explosive device went off during an event at the cemetery, an annual ceremony marking the anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918.



It was attended by French, British and Greek nationals living in the country.



The police officer was accompanying an official from the Consulate General to the ceremony.



“The policeman is in good health and is being treated. He is out of danger. He is supported by both the Consulate General and our Embassy in Riyadh, which remain in constant contact with the authorities of Saudi Arabia,” said a statement from the ministry, which also expressed its appreciation to Saudi authorities for their support and assistance from the outset, as well as for their efforts to clarify the matter.