Government imposes nationwide curfew as deaths break new record

TAGS: Coronavirus

The Greek government announced on Wednesday a nationwide curfew that will come into effect on Friday, in a bid to stem the continuing rise in infections and deaths.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the curfew will apply from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will only exclude people who need to leave the house for work, health reasons or a short walk with a pet.

The restrictions came after Greek health authorities announced a record-breaking 43 new deaths on Wednesday and 2,752 new infections, 635 of which were detected in the region of Attica and 777 in Thessaloniki.

Those who want to leave their home after 9 p.m. will have to send an SMS to 13033, or have a document from their employer. 

