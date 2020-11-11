Special measures adopted for prisons

[InTime News]

In the wake of warnings from the Federation of Prison Workers that at least 16 of Greece’s 24 penitentiaries are dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks, the Health Ministry yesterday announced measures to contain the spread of the virus among inmates and staff.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) will begin a widespread testing program at Greece’s prisons by sending a mobile using to Diavata on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, which has reported dozens of infections in recent days.

Tests will also be carried out on all prison workers on a weekly basis, while the priority for inmate testing will be facilities already dealing with outbreaks.

Two hospitals in the Greek capital will also be designated to host special wards for inmates who require additional care to what can be provided by prison infirmaries, which will be bolstered with material from their regional health authorities.