Greek territorial waters 'cannot be disputed,' say diplomatic sources

The limits of Greece’s territorial waters, as well as the maritime borders between Greece and Turkey, have been clearly defined for years on the basis of conventional and customary international law and “cannot be disputed”, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The comment came after a US State Department report to Congress, prepared in the context of the East Med Act, stated that since Athens and Ankara have not signed a boundary delimitation deal for areas of the Aegean where their lawful maritime entitlements overlap, Greece’s territorial sea cannot be specified.

“As regards the southeastern Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, the maritime borders have been defined by the Italy-Turkey Agreement signed in Ankara on 4 January 1932, as well as the minutes which form an integral part of this deal which were signed on December 28, 1932,” the diplomatic sources said.

“Greece, as the successor state, under the Treaty of Paris of 1947, gained sovereignty over the Dodecanese without any change in the maritime borders, as agreed between Italy and Turkey,” it added.