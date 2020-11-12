IEK AKMI webinar on professional training

IEK AKMI is organizing an online live webinar on Thursday on the challenges of professional training in Greece, with the participation of Deputy Minister for Tourism Manos Konsolas.



The event starts at noon and will be available to view on YouTube after registering on bit.ly/3niRJ9F.



It forms part of the fifth European Professional Skills Week, a European Commission initiative aimed at making professional education and training more attractive through a combination of events taking place throughout this week on a local and national level across the European Union.



The online debate organized by IEK AKMI will also feature the chief executive of the National Organization for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance, Ioanna Lytrivi, and Olga Papakyriakou, the ambassador of the European Week for Greece.



For more information, visit www.iek-akmi.edu.gr.