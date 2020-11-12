Q3 sales contain blow to Coca-Cola HBC’s annual results

Coca-Cola HBC AG’s remarkable performance in the third quarter of the year, the considerable increase in its market shares and the saving of more resources than planned have contained the drop in the group’s sales volume to just 1.4% year-on-year to 1.83 billion euros amid the coronavirus pandemic, filling the Coke bottler’s management with optimism about its full-year profits.



However, in Greece alone sales fell 20% in July-September due to the major reduction in tourism this summer.



In the first nine months of the year sales declined 12.3% on an annual basis, to come to €4.66 billion.