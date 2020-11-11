Five fishermen dead in collusion with Greek freighter

[Twitter @adanacity]

Five Turkish fishermen were killed on Wednesday when their boat collided with a Greek-flagged tanker in the early morning, approximately 15 nautical miles off the eastern coast of Turkey.

The incident between the Polatbey fishing boat and the freighter Ephesus occurred at dawn, off the coast of Karatas, in Adana province, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard initially announced that four men had died and one man was missing, but rescuers later located the body of the fifth fisherman.