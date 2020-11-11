For the commercial aviation sector to gradually start rebuilding its service schedules and planning ahead, a single European protocol for flights and a mandatory pre-flight coronavirus test will be necessary for the summer season of 2021, which will also allow for connections with Asia and the US to be renewed, Aegean Airlines Chairman Eftichios Vassilakis told an online meeting of International Air Transport Association (IATA) members.



Athens International Airport Chief Executive Yiannis Paraschis estimated that next year’s traffic will come to 50% of that recorded in 2019, following a 77% annual decline in March-October this year.