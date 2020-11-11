Archbishop Anastasios admitted to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital

Archbishop Anastasios is seen in an isolation pod during his transfer from Tirana to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Wednesday. [InTime News]

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania was airlifted from Tirana to Athens on Wednesday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 91-year-old cleric has been admitted to the Greek capital’s Evangelismos Hospital with symptoms that are being described as mild, after being flown to Greece in a military transport plane.

Speaking to the media after his diagnosis was made public earlier on Wednesday, Anastasios admitted to having had asthma for several years, but said he was confident he would pull through. He also underwent heart surgery in June.

“Don’t be upset. It shall pass,” he said in a message to his flock.