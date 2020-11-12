PM to brief lawmakers about pandemic

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief lawmakers on Wednesday about developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic in Greece and the measures taken by the government to halt it.

The debate will start shortly after 11 a.m. with opening remarks by Mitsotakis and will be followed by brief speeches by the leaders of the opposition. The prime minister and the opposition will continue a second round of speeches.

The discussion was originally scheduled for November 10, but it was postponed to accommodate the schedule of all party leaders.