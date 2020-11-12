530 officers infected with SARS-CoV-2

[Intime News]

There are currently 530 active cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections among police officers, of which 60% are located in northern Greece and particularly in Thessaloniki, Drama, Alexandroupolis and Kilkis, according to Hellenic Police (ELAS) data.

Among those infected, two police officers from Kilkis have been intubated.

Another 20% of the cases are located in police services in the region of Attica, while the rest are dispersed in several regions of the country.

According to the data, there are only two active cases of infected police officers in the Peloponnese and one in Crete.

“My instructions were to follow an even stricter implementation of the [health] measures, and even more checks,” Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said on Wednesday during a visit to Thessaloniki.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection has provided 2,000 Covid-19 tests for police officers in Thessaloniki and another 2,000 for testing in the rest of northern Greece.