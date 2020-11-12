Dendias thanks Cavusoglu for courtesy call

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias thanked his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu who called to inquire after his health, a day after the minister said he was self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dendias said in a tweet that he thanked Cavusoglu “for his interest in my health.”

“I noted that Ι am very well and that I am in quarantine for purely precautionary reasons,” Dendias said.

The minister also said on Wednesday evening that a rapid antigen test he conducted came back negative.