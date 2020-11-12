Probe opened on union call to flout ban on November 17 march

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki ordered an investigation into the head of the city’s Association of Hospital Doctors (ENITH) after she called on union members to participate in a march to commemorate the November 17, 1973, Athens Polytechnic student uprising, despite a ban on marches due to the pandemic.

The prosecutor wants to establish whether the offense of incitement to disobedience can be substantiated.

ENITH president Daphne Katsimba's remarks appeared at a local news website. “Yes, we will be present in the march and we invite our members to do the same. Like other unions, we are employees and have the right to demonstrate,” she was quoted as telling thestival.gr, adding that unions are responsible for making sure that members abide by the required health measures.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said last Friday that the customary events and marches commemorating the November 17, 1973, Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military dictatorship will not be taking place this year.

This includes the usual wreath-laying ceremony at the university’s historic building in downtown Exarchia and the customary march to the US Embassy in Athens.