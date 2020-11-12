Hundreds of Army school students, officers test positive for coronavirus

[Intime News]

Hundreds of members of the Hellenic Army have been quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days, according to news reports.

Most of the infections were found in the Non-Commissioned Officer Army Academy in Trikala, central Greece, where, according to the reports, at least 150 students and officers have tested positive. The officers are said to be asymptomatic.

Health authorities have disinfected the buildings of the school and introduced the applicable protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

