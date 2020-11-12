FT: Tui pressuring Greek hoteliers by holding up payments

Europe’s largest tour operator is delaying making its payments to Greek hoteliers from stays made this year, jeopardizing the survival of hundreds of businesses already hit by the pandemic, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Tui “issued a series of contract amendments this month, seen by the Financial Times, that require hotel owners to wait until March 2021 for three-quarters of the money due to them for stays made this year.”

The payments amount to several hundred thousand euros for many hotels, the FT reported.