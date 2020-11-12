Archbishop Anastasios’ moved to ICU in ‘stable’ condition

Archbishop Anastasios of Albania, who was airlifted from Tirana to Athens on Wednesday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, has been transferred to intensive care.

In an announcement on Thursday, doctors at the Greek capital’s Evangelismos Hospital described the 91-year-old cleric’s condition was “stable and under control for the time being.”

The virus has reportedly affected his respiratory system and he was running a fever, albeit not a high one. Before being flown to Greece on a military transport plane on Thursday, Anastasios has admitted to having suffered from asthma for several years. He also underwent heart surgery over the summer.

His condition, however, was described as “good” by a close member of his family who spoke to Kathimerini on Thursday, declining to be named.