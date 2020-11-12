Second illegal gambling den raided in Athens

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Thursday it had uncovered another illegal gambling den that was operating in violation of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Athens district of Neos Kosmos.



According to reports, 18 people were arrested and a case was filed against them for violations of gaming legislation and disease prevention measures.



What’s more, a 300-euro fine was imposed on those arrested for not using a mask along with another of an equal amount for violating measures to restrict traffic.



A €5,000 was imposed on the man managing the gambling den for violating provisions on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.



On Monday, 67 people were arrested when police raided and closed down an illegal casino on Tritis Septemvriou Street in downtown Athens.



The customers were also fined for not wearing face masks and violating lockdown restrictions, police said.