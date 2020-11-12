Migrant flows drop by three-quarters in Jan-Oct

The Migration and Asylum Ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday that there was a 76% reduction in the arrivals of migrants and refugees in the first 10 months of 2020.



More specifically, it noted that 13,482 people arrived in Greece from the eastern border from January 1 to October 30, when in the corresponding period of 2019 that figure had reached 55,541.



The report said there was a positive balance of returns and arrivals, both for the month of October (1,434 departures vs 1,193 arrivals) and for the August-September-October quarter (4,013 departures vs 3,045 arrivals).



On the islands, there was a 55% decrease in the migrant population in October since January and a 60% drop at reception centers.