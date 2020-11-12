Turkey’s unilateral activities condemned by Greek defense minister

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Thursday condemned Turkey’s unilateral activities inside the maritime zones of Greece and Cyprus.

Panagiotopoulos was speaking during a visit to Nicosia for a trilateral meeting with his Cypriot and Israeli counterparts.

He said that Turkey’s actions were in blatant violation of international law and the principle of good neighborly relations, while also undermining regional stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking after a meeting with Charalambos Petrides of Cyprus and Benny Gantz of Israel, Panagiotopoulos stressed that the ties between the three countries were founded on common values and principles.



Their shared objective, he added, was forging the necessary conditions for stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.



Turkey on Wednesday issued a navigational telex (Navtex) for the continuation of survey activities of the Oruc Reis vessel in an area overlapping the Greek continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean through November 23.

