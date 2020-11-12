Smart Covid testing needed to reopen schools, PM says

Targeted coronavirus tests will be carried out among high and senior high school students before a decision is made on whether schools will reopen at the end of a nationwide lockdown on November 30, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Parliament on Thursday.

Mitsotakis said that a mass coronavirus testing program for the country’s schools was not in the cards at the moment.

“We will conduct smart tests on high and senior high school students to see if the schools can reopen,” he said.