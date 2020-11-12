Greece’s Covid-19 deaths, ICU patients and new cases reach all-time highs

[EPA]

Greece on Thursday received the worst progress report it has seen since the start of the coronavirus crisis, recording all-time highs of 3,316 new cases, 50 deaths and 310 patients on ventilators.

The new figures published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) pushed the death toll 959 and total cases to 66,637, while also indicating that the second wave will not be ebbing anytime soon.

The average age of the virus’ victims was 80 years old on Thursday, with EODY saying that 96.9% had an underlying illness and/or were aged 70 or above. Around 60% of the deceased were men.

The record 310 patients on ventilators also bodes ill for the country’s Covid referral hospitals, which are struggling to cope with the sharp rise in admissions over the past few days. Of those 310 patients, 83% have underlying illnesses and/or age aged over 70. More than 70% are men, while the median age has dropped to 65 years old.

The situation appears to continue being in critical territory in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, which was responsible for most of Thursday’s reported infections, with 828 new cases.

Attica is also being watched closely after reporting 756 new cases, as are other coronavirus hot sports like Pella with 194, Larissa with 160, Pieria with 105 and Imathia with 101.