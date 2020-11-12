Mount Athos closes doors to pilgrims

[InTime News]

The special ecclesiastical council governing Mount Athos decided on Thursday to close the monastic community to all pilgrims until the end of the month, at least, in a bid to protect the monastic community from the coronavirus.

In an announcement addressed to the heads of the autonomous community’s 20 monasteries, the council said that only a specific number of staff and associates would be granted admission and then only by invitation.

It said that the ban on visitors will be in place until November 30, when the decision will be reviewed.

Monks, moreover, will only be allowed to leave Mount Athos with a special permission slip.