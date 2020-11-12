ATHEX: Mixed day on bourse as index slips

Unfazed by the tightening of restrictions in Greece due to the pandemic, the local market continues to look to the future with optimism, with Thursday’s late profit-taking partially masking this week’s upward momentum. The banks index continued to grow and some other blue chips joined them on the way up.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 657.01 points, shedding 0.21% from Wednesday’s 658.42 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.29% to close at 1,561.25 points.

The banks index advanced 0.13% thanks to National earning 2.46%, while Piraeus fell 2.54%, Alpha eased 0.53% and Eurobank slipped 0.33%.

Aegean Air declined 3.95%, OTE Telecom decreased 2.43%, and both Sarantis and Piraeus Port Authority parted with 1.67%, while Titan Cement improved 2.33%, Ellaktor grabbed 2.25% and Hellenic Petroleum augmented 1.02%.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 53 endured losses and 21 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 66 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €68 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.34% to 44.88 points.