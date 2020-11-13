PM says coronavirus vaccine will be free for everyone in Greece

All Greeks will be provided coronavirus vaccines free of cost once the vaccine has been rolled out, most probably in the first half of 2021, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday.

“The government has from the start treated the vaccine as a public good. For this reason, it will make it freely available, with no exceptions,” he said during a teleconference on the administration’s vaccine strategy..

“We have an obligation to do so. At the same time, [a free vaccine] would underscore our commitment to the protection of public health,” he said.

Mitsotakis said Greece expected to receive more than 25 million doses of the vaccine.



He was speaking a day after Greece received the worst progress report so far, recording all-time highs of 3,316 new cases, 50 deaths and 310 patients on ventilators.