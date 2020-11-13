Greece Is Kastellorizο - By Kathimerini

Kathimerini SA announces the publication of Greece Is Kastellorizo, a special collector’s edition of the publisher’s English language Greece Is magazine series.

- A high-quality and timely homage to the heroic “Rock” of Hellenism and the resilience of its people through the ages.

- Available in English in both printed and digital formats, bringing the voice and story of Kastellorizo to the greatest possible global audience.

- Introduced by a dedicated foreword written by the president of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“Kastellorizo is a place of uninterrupted Greekness with a history that stretches back through the ages; a place that was conquered, pillaged and destroyed time and again over the course of the centuries, yet always rose from the ashes, thanks to the determination and moral mettle of its residents.” - President Katerina Sakellaropoulou

During their visits on assignment to the island early this summer, when tensions were high and Greek-Turkish relations were strained, when mock dogfights over the island were common occurrences, our journalists heard the same plea countless times from the island’s residents: “Don’t forget us.” We felt honor-bound to help their voices reach not only the Greek public, but a worldwide audience. It was to serve this aim that we created this collector's edition, Greece Is Kastellorizo. This is a publication dedicated to the island and to Kastellorizians in Greece and around the world, and it is our hope that it will travel far and wide, informing, inspiring, and stirring its readers, and forging new, invaluable connections.

The island’s dramatic history, lively customs, impressive architecture and natural beauty, along with the authentic experiences it offers its visitors as a summer vacation destination can all be found in the pages of the magazine. Alongside portraits of everyday life on the island, readers will also learn of the epic saga of the Kazzies – the large Kastellorizian community in Australia. All of this is brought to life with lively writing, eyewitness accounts and breathtaking photographs.

Greece Is Kastellorizo is available for order from the e-shop of Kathimerini (subscription.kathimerini.gr/greece-is) at only the cost of postage and packaging, with magazines already shipped to destinations around the world. The magazine will also be distributed together with the November 21-22 issue of The New York Times International Edition - Kathimerini English Edition. Finally, it will also be made available at select locations, including embassies and consulates, the offices of international organizations, and other distribution points in a wide network of high-profile locations, all in an effort to ensure the greatest possible impact for the publication and the heightened visibility that the island deserves.

Among the distinguished guest writers / interviewees featured in Greece Is Kastellorizo are:

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic

Andrew Liveris, founder of The Hellenic Initiative

Angelos Syrigos, Associate Professor of International Law and Foreign Policy at Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences, Athens

Vassiliki Chryssanthopoulou, Assistant Professor in the Department of Philology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

Nicholas Pappas, Sydney-based lawyer, historian and author

Nicholas Bogiatzis, historian, author, researcher and collector

Kerry Harmanis, founder and CEO of Jubilee Mines, Chairman of Talisman Mining

Νick Paspaley, Chairman of the Paspaley Group of Companies

Nikos Trivoulidis, Director of Fundraising and Development of the Benaki Museum

Fotini Chalvantzi, architect

Αnd more friends of Kastellorizo from Australia and around the world

