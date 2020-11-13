NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Migrant boat towed into Lefkada port

TAGS: Migration

Greece’s coast guard on Friday towed a boat carrying at least 30 asylum-seekers to a port on the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, reports said.

According to reports, the passengers, including six minors, would be tested for Covid-19 before their transfer to a refugee facility.

Four people of Ukrainian origin, believed to be the boat’s crew members, were arrested by the authorities, reports said.
 

